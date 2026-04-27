Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 27, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
A controversial appointee to the Alaska Judicial Council steps aside. Also, why the legendary Chilkoot Trail remains unhikeable. And the true origin of a mysterious golden orb found at the bottom of the Gulf of Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Hope McKenney in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.