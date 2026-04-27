Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A controversial appointee to the Alaska Judicial Council steps aside. Also, why the legendary Chilkoot Trail remains unhikeable. And the true origin of a mysterious golden orb found at the bottom of the Gulf of Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Ben Townsend in Nome

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Hope McKenney in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.