Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 27, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
an orb
A "golden orb" found on the seafloor during the Okeanos Explorer's expedition off the Aleutian Islands. (From NOAA)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A controversial appointee to the Alaska Judicial Council steps aside. Also, why the legendary Chilkoot Trail remains unhikeable. And the true origin of a mysterious golden orb found at the bottom of the Gulf of Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Hope McKenney in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove
Latest Episodes