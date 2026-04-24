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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 24, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:53 PM AKDT
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A board with resources for evacuees at the Wingate hotel on Nov. 14, 2025.
Matt Faubion
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Alaska Public Media
A board with resources for evacuees at the Wingate hotel on Nov. 14, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Senate prepares to vote on establishing a new state pension system. Also, evacuees from Western Alaska settle into temporary housing, six months after arriving in Anchorage. And a tribe in Petersburg welcomes the community's first canoe in more than a century.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Ben Townsend in Nome
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
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