Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 24, 2026
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Friday on Alaska News Nightly
The Alaska Senate prepares to vote on establishing a new state pension system. Also, evacuees from Western Alaska settle into temporary housing, six months after arriving in Anchorage. And a tribe in Petersburg welcomes the community's first canoe in more than a century.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Ben Townsend in Nome
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Olivia Rose in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.