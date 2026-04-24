Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Senate prepares to vote on establishing a new state pension system. Also, evacuees from Western Alaska settle into temporary housing, six months after arriving in Anchorage. And a tribe in Petersburg welcomes the community's first canoe in more than a century.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Ben Townsend in Nome

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.