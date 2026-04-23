Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

A new program prioritizes preventative healthcare for Alaskans to cut costs, and the U.S. Forest Service seeks public input on a new use plan for the Tongass National Forest.

Plus, a teenager thought to be UAA's youngest-ever graduate says it's not all about her.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau

and Theo Greenly in Portland.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.