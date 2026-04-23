Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 23, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tongass National Forest
Tongass National Forest (Photo by U.S. Forest Service)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

A new program prioritizes preventative healthcare for Alaskans to cut costs, and the U.S. Forest Service seeks public input on a new use plan for the Tongass National Forest.

Plus, a teenager thought to be UAA's youngest-ever graduate says it's not all about her.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
and Theo Greenly in Portland.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes