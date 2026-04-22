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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 22, 2026 at 6:01 PM AKDT
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A sunset over a watery lanscape
The sun setting at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Steve Hillbrand/USFWS)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

A planned oil and gas lease sale for ANWR draws praise from some North Slope communities, and scrutiny from others, and one Anchorage high school is losing its band director amid hundreds of layoffs and transfers.

Plus, a national environmental advocacy group adds a Southeast river to a list of endangered waterways.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden, Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
and Avery Ellfeldt in Haines.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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