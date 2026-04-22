Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

A planned oil and gas lease sale for ANWR draws praise from some North Slope communities, and scrutiny from others, and one Anchorage high school is losing its band director amid hundreds of layoffs and transfers.

Plus, a national environmental advocacy group adds a Southeast river to a list of endangered waterways.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Alena Naiden, Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

and Avery Ellfeldt in Haines.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.