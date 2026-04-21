Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The U.S. Energy Secretary endorses the Alaska LNG project on Capitol Hill, and Juneau's warming shelter opens its doors year-round and offers a lifeline for residents in need.

Plus, pups and their humans form a flyball club in Kodiak.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

and Katherine Irving in Kodiak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.