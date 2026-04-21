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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 21, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKDT
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Energy Secretary Chris Wright at his confirmation hearing last year.
Caitlyn Kim / CPR News
Energy Secretary Chris Wright at his confirmation hearing last year.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The U.S. Energy Secretary endorses the Alaska LNG project on Capitol Hill, and Juneau's warming shelter opens its doors year-round and offers a lifeline for residents in need.

Plus, pups and their humans form a flyball club in Kodiak.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Katherine Irving in Kodiak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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