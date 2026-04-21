Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
The U.S. Energy Secretary endorses the Alaska LNG project on Capitol Hill, and Juneau's warming shelter opens its doors year-round and offers a lifeline for residents in need.
Plus, pups and their humans form a flyball club in Kodiak.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Katherine Irving in Kodiak.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.