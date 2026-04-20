Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 20, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Outside the Food Bank of Alaska, Anchorage.
Mikayla Finnerty
/
Alaska Public Media
Outside the Food Bank of Alaska on April 8, 2026 in Anchorage.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers again try to raise the age of consent through an omnibus crime bill, and an emergency food program for struggling Alaskans is set to expire.

Plus, Yukon-Kuskokwim elders and community members share stories of climate change across generations.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Mikayla Finnerty and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
and Davis Hovey in Kodiak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes