Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 20, 2026
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Monday on Alaska News Nightly
State lawmakers again try to raise the age of consent through an omnibus crime bill, and an emergency food program for struggling Alaskans is set to expire.
Plus, Yukon-Kuskokwim elders and community members share stories of climate change across generations.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Mikayla Finnerty and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
and Davis Hovey in Kodiak.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.