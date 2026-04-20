Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers again try to raise the age of consent through an omnibus crime bill, and an emergency food program for struggling Alaskans is set to expire.

Plus, Yukon-Kuskokwim elders and community members share stories of climate change across generations.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Mikayla Finnerty and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Ben Townsend in Nome

Samantha Watson in Bethel

and Davis Hovey in Kodiak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.