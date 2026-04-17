Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan highlights icebreaker vessels being built for Alaska, and a musher discovers 25 dead sled dogs at a Mat-Su kennel.

Plus, a historic Chilkat robe makes its way back to Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rhonda McBride, Welsey Early, Hannah Flor and Ava White in Anchorage,

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Annie Feidt.