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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 17, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:54 PM AKDT
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United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak's Pier 2
United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy docked at Kodiak's Pier 2, August 25, 2023. (Brian Venua / KMXT)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan highlights icebreaker vessels being built for Alaska, and a musher discovers 25 dead sled dogs at a Mat-Su kennel.

Plus, a historic Chilkat robe makes its way back to Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rhonda McBride, Welsey Early, Hannah Flor and Ava White in Anchorage,
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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