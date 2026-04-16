Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Mt. Edgecumbe High School's Title IX investigation into sexual assault allegations draws scrutiny, and communities on the Kenai Peninsula grapple with closing school pools.

Plus, Petersburg anticipates a historic canoe launch.

Reports tonight from:

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Jamie Diep in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

Katherine Irving in Kodiak

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

and Olivia Rose in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.