Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Mt. Edgecumbe High School's Title IX investigation into sexual assault allegations draws scrutiny, and communities on the Kenai Peninsula grapple with closing school pools.
Plus, Petersburg anticipates a historic canoe launch.
Reports tonight from:
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Jamie Diep in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Katherine Irving in Kodiak
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
and Olivia Rose in Petersburg.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.