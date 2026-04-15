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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKDT
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William Gonzalez Jr. cuddles his dog, Baby, in the pet room of Linda's Place, Anchorage's newest homeless shelter on April 6, 2026.
Hannah Flor
/
Alaska Public Media
William Gonzalez Jr. cuddles his dog, Baby, in the pet room of Linda's Place, Anchorage's newest homeless shelter on April 6, 2026.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Some Fairbanks residents call for more transparency after two state troopers are cleared in a fatal shooting, and two Anchorage shelters welcome animals as part of an effort to eliminate barriers to housing.

Plus, a Sitka bookstore celebrates a milestone anniversary.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Wesley Early, Rachel Cassandra, Hannah Flor and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Juneau
and Hope McKenney in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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