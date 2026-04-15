Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Some Fairbanks residents call for more transparency after two state troopers are cleared in a fatal shooting, and two Anchorage shelters welcome animals as part of an effort to eliminate barriers to housing.
Plus, a Sitka bookstore celebrates a milestone anniversary.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Wesley Early, Rachel Cassandra, Hannah Flor and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Juneau
and Hope McKenney in Sitka.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.