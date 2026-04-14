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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:48 PM AKDT
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The Alaska State Capitol in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)
The Alaska State Capitol in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House rejects an effort to impose corporate income taxes on certain oil and gas companies, and a new study aims to tackle the state's high rate of incarceration among Alaska Native people.

Plus, researchers and local experts study environmental challenges facing Western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,
Ben Townsend in Nome,
and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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