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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 13, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:48 PM AKDT
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City and Borough of Juneau’s Utilities Superintendent Brian McGuire walks across a bridge in the wastewater clarifier building at the Juneau Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
City and Borough of Juneau’s Utilities Superintendent Brian McGuire walks across a bridge in the wastewater clarifier building at the Juneau Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House approves its version of the state budget, including the proposed PFD amount, and the community of Gustavus looks for a solution for septic waste that's contaminated with forever chemicals.

Plus, a new movie theater opens in Ketchikan.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Solliman in Juneau,
Ben Townsend in Nome,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,
Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage,
and Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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