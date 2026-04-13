Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House approves its version of the state budget, including the proposed PFD amount, and the community of Gustavus looks for a solution for septic waste that's contaminated with forever chemicals.

Plus, a new movie theater opens in Ketchikan.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Solliman in Juneau,

Ben Townsend in Nome,

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction,

Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage,

and Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.