Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Last summer's historic tsunami in Southeast means new itineraries for some cruise lines this year, and citing budget constraints, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School Board votes to close two schools. Plus, UAF researchers travel 2,000 miles by snowmachine to document climate change impacts in Western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Ryan Cotter in Sitka

Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Katherine Irving in Kodiak

Margaret Sutherland in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.