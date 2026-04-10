Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 10, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Last summer's historic tsunami in Southeast means new itineraries for some cruise lines this year, and citing budget constraints, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School Board votes to close two schools. Plus, UAF researchers travel 2,000 miles by snowmachine to document climate change impacts in Western Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Ryan Cotter in Sitka
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Katherine Irving in Kodiak
Margaret Sutherland in Nome.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.