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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 10, 2026

By Wesley Early
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:50 PM AKDT
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the tail of an Alaska Airlines plane
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media
An Alaska Airlines plane is parked at a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gate on Jan. 5, 2022.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Last summer's historic tsunami in Southeast means new itineraries for some cruise lines this year, and citing budget constraints, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough School Board votes to close two schools. Plus, UAF researchers travel 2,000 miles by snowmachine to document climate change impacts in Western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Ryan Cotter in Sitka
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Katherine Irving in Kodiak
Margaret Sutherland in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
See stories by Wesley Early
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