Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers and community advocates say they're concerned about visa delays for the state's Ukrainian refugees, and a Kenai Peninsula connection to NASA's historic Artemis II moon mission.

Plus, musicians, fans and an army of volunteers gather in Juneau for this year's Alaska Folk Festival.

Reports tonight from:

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska,

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,

Alena Naiden in Anchorage,

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna,

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg,

and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.