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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 9, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:46 PM AKDT
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Hannah & Friends plays at Centennial Hall on Monday night at the 51st Alaska Folk Festival. April 6, 2026.
(Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)
Hannah & Friends plays at Centennial Hall on Monday night at the 51st Alaska Folk Festival. April 6, 2026.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers and community advocates say they're concerned about visa delays for the state's Ukrainian refugees, and a Kenai Peninsula connection to NASA's historic Artemis II moon mission.

Plus, musicians, fans and an army of volunteers gather in Juneau for this year's Alaska Folk Festival.

Reports tonight from:

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska,
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,
Alena Naiden in Anchorage,
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna,
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg,
and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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