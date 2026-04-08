Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers disagree on a proposed super-sized Permanent Fund dividend, and Juneau's cold weather emergency shelter is turning into a year-round operation.

Plus, a new book compiles some of the earliest recordings of Tlingit Raven stories.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

and Hope McKenney in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.