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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:48 PM AKDT
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Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, speaks at a news conference at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on April 8, 2026.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican, speaks at a news conference at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on April 8, 2026.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers disagree on a proposed super-sized Permanent Fund dividend, and Juneau's cold weather emergency shelter is turning into a year-round operation.

Plus, a new book compiles some of the earliest recordings of Tlingit Raven stories.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Hope McKenney in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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