Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
State lawmakers disagree on a proposed super-sized Permanent Fund dividend, and Juneau's cold weather emergency shelter is turning into a year-round operation.
Plus, a new book compiles some of the earliest recordings of Tlingit Raven stories.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
and Hope McKenney in Sitka.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.