Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A reorganization of the U.S. Forest Service means uncertainty for some Alaska staff, and more than two dozen Anchorage residents are now getting behavioral health care and addiction treatment while living in muni-owned tiny homes.

Plus, a traditional qaspeq-making class brings together styles and cultures from across Western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.