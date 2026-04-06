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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 6, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 6, 2026 at 5:53 PM AKDT
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ep. Andy Josephson, center, speaks during a House Finance Committee meeting alongside co-chairs Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, left, and Rep. Calvin Schrage, I-Anchorage, right, on Feb. 13, 2026.
Eric Stone
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Alaska Public Media
Rep. Andy Josephson, center, speaks during a House Finance Committee meeting alongside co-chairs Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, left, and Rep. Calvin Schrage, I-Anchorage, right, on Feb. 13, 2026.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A Democrat in the state House breaks ranks to include a massive PFD in a draft of the state budget, and Fairbanks renters navigate a complicated housing market, even with the highest vacancy rates in the state.

Plus, the Inuit-soul group Pamyua returns to Bethel's Cama'i stage 30 years after its debut at the festival.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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