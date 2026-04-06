Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A Democrat in the state House breaks ranks to include a massive PFD in a draft of the state budget, and Fairbanks renters navigate a complicated housing market, even with the highest vacancy rates in the state.

Plus, the Inuit-soul group Pamyua returns to Bethel's Cama'i stage 30 years after its debut at the festival.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and production by Kirsten Dobroth.