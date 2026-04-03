Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Former congresswoman Mary Peltola hones her messaging as the race for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat heats up, and controversy over changes at the Alaska Native Language Center gets attention from state lawmakers.

Plus, a library event in Sitka celebrates stories from fishermen.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Juneau

and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Kirsten Dobroth.