Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 3, 2026
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Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Former congresswoman Mary Peltola hones her messaging as the race for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat heats up, and controversy over changes at the Alaska Native Language Center gets attention from state lawmakers.
Plus, a library event in Sitka celebrates stories from fishermen.
Reports tonight from:
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Juneau
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Kirsten Dobroth.