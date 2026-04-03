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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 3, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:08 PM AKDT
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Mary Peltola during her 2022 campaign for the U.S. House (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Former congresswoman Mary Peltola hones her messaging as the race for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat heats up, and controversy over changes at the Alaska Native Language Center gets attention from state lawmakers.

Plus, a library event in Sitka celebrates stories from fishermen.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Juneau
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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