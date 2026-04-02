Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers debate whether Alaskans should continue springing forward and falling back for daylight savings, and it's official, this winter has been the coldest on record for Fairbanks.

Plus, friends and family of Bethel musher Pete Kaiser celebrate his Iditarod legacy.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Maggie Nelson and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan

and Samantha Watson in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.