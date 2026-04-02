Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 2, 2026
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Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Lawmakers debate whether Alaskans should continue springing forward and falling back for daylight savings, and it's official, this winter has been the coldest on record for Fairbanks.
Plus, friends and family of Bethel musher Pete Kaiser celebrate his Iditarod legacy.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Maggie Nelson and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
and Samantha Watson in Nome.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.