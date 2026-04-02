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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 2, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKDT
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A sunset over a watery lanscape
The sun setting at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Steve Hillbrand/USFWS)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Lawmakers debate whether Alaskans should continue springing forward and falling back for daylight savings, and it's official, this winter has been the coldest on record for Fairbanks.

Plus, friends and family of Bethel musher Pete Kaiser celebrate his Iditarod legacy.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Maggie Nelson and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
and Samantha Watson in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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