Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House passes a bill that would capture more revenue from companies that sell to Alaskans over the internet, and an Anchorage boy's deportation case hinges on whether he can prove a U.S. citizen is his father.

Plus, a historic Juneau theater gets a second chance as a community arts hub.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage

Melinda Munson in Skagway

and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.