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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:49 PM AKDT
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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Anchorage, located inside the James M. Fitzgerald United States Courthouse and Federal Building.
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Anchorage, located inside the James M. Fitzgerald United States Courthouse and Federal Building.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska House passes a bill that would capture more revenue from companies that sell to Alaskans over the internet, and an Anchorage boy's deportation case hinges on whether he can prove a U.S. citizen is his father.

Plus, a historic Juneau theater gets a second chance as a community arts hub.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
Melinda Munson in Skagway
and Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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