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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:46 PM AKDT
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U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual legislative address at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on March 31, 2026.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivers her annual legislative address at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on March 31, 2026.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells state lawmakers they need to invest in infrastructure projects, and a federal judge orders that a grant program be reopened, with implications for communities hit by Typhoon Halong.

Plus, dancers from around Western Alaska gather in Bethel for the region's Cama'i festival.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.,
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway,
Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage,
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,
Jamie Diep in Juneau,
and Evan Erickson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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