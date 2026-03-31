Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells state lawmakers they need to invest in infrastructure projects, and a federal judge orders that a grant program be reopened, with implications for communities hit by Typhoon Halong.

Plus, dancers from around Western Alaska gather in Bethel for the region's Cama'i festival.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.,

Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway,

Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage,

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,

Jamie Diep in Juneau,

and Evan Erickson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.