Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Mayors of boroughs near the proposed Alaska gasline say they’re not on board with the governor's tax break bill, and some homeless outreach workers say recent Anchorage policies are making life much harder for those who sleep outdoors.

Plus, University of Alaska Fairbanks students try to crack a cold case as part of a new criminal justice class.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Hannah Flor, Mikayla Finnerty, Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in

Anchorage,

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg,

and Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.