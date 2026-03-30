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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 30, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 30, 2026 at 6:09 PM AKDT
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a ship on the water
An LNG tanker fills up at the ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas export facility in Nikiski, Alaska, which was mothballed in 2017 amid declining gas production in Cook Inlet. A state-led LNG export project would ship gas from the North Slope to a nearby facility, before exporting it to countries in Asia. (Photo courtesy of ConocoPhillips)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Mayors of boroughs near the proposed Alaska gasline say they’re not on board with the governor's tax break bill, and some homeless outreach workers say recent Anchorage policies are making life much harder for those who sleep outdoors.

Plus, University of Alaska Fairbanks students try to crack a cold case as part of a new criminal justice class.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau,
Hannah Flor, Mikayla Finnerty, Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in
Anchorage,
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg,
and Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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