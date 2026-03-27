Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

How tumultuous oil prices changed the state's calculation of what it can spend, and an 18th candidate joins the race to be Alaska’s next governor.

Plus, Juneau dancers debut a rainbow pride Ravenstail robe.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.