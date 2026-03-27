Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 27, 2026
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Friday on Alaska News Nightly
How tumultuous oil prices changed the state's calculation of what it can spend, and an 18th candidate joins the race to be Alaska’s next governor.
Plus, Juneau dancers debut a rainbow pride Ravenstail robe.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.