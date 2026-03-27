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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 27, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 27, 2026 at 6:01 PM AKDT
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The Eagle Raven Dance Group brought the Ravenstail Weaving Our Pride robe to life during the Gold Medal basketball tournament at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé.
Yvonne Krumrey
/
KTOO
The Eagle Raven Dance Group brought the Ravenstail Weaving Our Pride robe to life during the Gold Medal basketball tournament at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. 

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

How tumultuous oil prices changed the state's calculation of what it can spend, and an 18th candidate joins the race to be Alaska’s next governor.

Plus, Juneau dancers debut a rainbow pride Ravenstail robe.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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