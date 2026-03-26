Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Developers of the Alaska LNG project push for a tax bill favored by Gov. Dunleavy, and the Trump administration’s Ambler mining district investment draws scrutiny on Capitol Hill.
Plus, a statewide ski nonprofit trains up local coaches to keep kids gliding.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Alena Naiden in Anchorage.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.