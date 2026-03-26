Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Developers of the Alaska LNG project push for a tax bill favored by Gov. Dunleavy, and the Trump administration’s Ambler mining district investment draws scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

Plus, a statewide ski nonprofit trains up local coaches to keep kids gliding.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

Evan Erickson in Bethel

and Alena Naiden in Anchorage.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.