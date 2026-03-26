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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 26, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:58 PM AKDT
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man in suit in front of marble stairs to Capitol
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., outside the U.S. Capitol in 2022. He is a prominent opponent of the Pebble Mine, drilling in the Arctic Refuge and other Alaska projects.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Developers of the Alaska LNG project push for a tax bill favored by Gov. Dunleavy, and the Trump administration’s Ambler mining district investment draws scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

Plus, a statewide ski nonprofit trains up local coaches to keep kids gliding.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Evan Erickson in Bethel
and Alena Naiden in Anchorage.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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