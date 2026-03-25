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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKDT
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Staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brig. Gen. Joseph Goetz, Col. Jeff Palazzini, Assistant Secretary Adam Telle and Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly speak to press at a briefing on March 24, 2026.
Alix Soliman
/
KTOO
Staff from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brig. Gen. Joseph Goetz, Col. Jeff Palazzini, Assistant Secretary Adam Telle and Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly speak to press at a briefing on March 24, 2026.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government continues to look for solutions to Juneau's annual flooding problem, and avalanche forecasters urge caution after a backcountry death near Haines.

Plus, Sitka students get a lesson in comic literature.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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