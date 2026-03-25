Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
The federal government continues to look for solutions to Juneau's annual flooding problem, and avalanche forecasters urge caution after a backcountry death near Haines.
Plus, Sitka students get a lesson in comic literature.
Reports tonight from:
Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.