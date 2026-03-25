Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government continues to look for solutions to Juneau's annual flooding problem, and avalanche forecasters urge caution after a backcountry death near Haines.

Plus, Sitka students get a lesson in comic literature.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Hannah Flor in Anchorage

and Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.