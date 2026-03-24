Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Legislature nears the finish line on a bipartisan election reform bill, and the community of Tuntutuliak gets refueled as it rebuilds from Typhoon Halong.

Plus, Juneau students spend spring break rebuilding homes destroyed by Maui's devastating wildfires.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan

Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage

and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.