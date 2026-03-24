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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:50 PM AKDT
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Fuel trucks operated by Bethel-based supplier Top Fuel deliver fuel to Tuntutuliak's power utility on March 11, 2026.
Carl Andrew
Fuel trucks operated by Bethel-based supplier Top Fuel deliver fuel to Tuntutuliak's power utility on March 11, 2026.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Legislature nears the finish line on a bipartisan election reform bill, and the community of Tuntutuliak gets refueled as it rebuilds from Typhoon Halong.

Plus, Juneau students spend spring break rebuilding homes destroyed by Maui's devastating wildfires.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Mikayla Finnerty in Anchorage
and Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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