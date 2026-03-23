Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 23, 2026
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Monday on Alaska News Nightly
The U.S. Supreme Court considers a case challenging mail-in ballot deadlines, with big implications for Alaska, and skyrocketing health insurance costs leave thousands of Alaskans looking for other options.
Plus, University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers a message of optimism for the years ahead.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
and Ben Townsend in Nome.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.