Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The U.S. Supreme Court considers a case challenging mail-in ballot deadlines, with big implications for Alaska, and skyrocketing health insurance costs leave thousands of Alaskans looking for other options.

Plus, University of Alaska President Pat Pitney delivers a message of optimism for the years ahead.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Jamie Diep and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

and Ben Townsend in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.