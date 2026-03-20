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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 20, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:28 PM AKDT
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Two polar bear cubs near Kaktovik during a trip with Kaktovik Tours.
Gary Presol
Two polar bear cubs near Kaktovik during a trip with Kaktovik Tours.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers get closer on funding hundreds of millions of dollars worth of construction projects, and the community of Kaktovik considers bringing back the region's polar bear tours.

Plus, Petersburg's longtime basketball coach is recognized with a national award.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau,
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai,
Alena Naiden in Kaktovik,
Mikayla Finnerty and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
Davis Hovey in Kodiak,
Samantha Watson in Nome and
Taylor Heckert in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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