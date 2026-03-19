Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 19, 2026
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Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Despite last year's funding increase, school districts brace for another round of deep cuts, and Juneau's big snow year is just one part of broader environmental changes.
Plus, the Iditarod's Rookie of the Year thanks his dogs and wife after his first big finish.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Ben Townsend in Nome.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.