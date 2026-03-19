Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Despite last year's funding increase, school districts brace for another round of deep cuts, and Juneau's big snow year is just one part of broader environmental changes.

Plus, the Iditarod's Rookie of the Year thanks his dogs and wife after his first big finish.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Ben Townsend in Nome.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.