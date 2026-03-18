Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska's oil and gas lease sale breaks records, and Jessie Holmes repeats as Iditarod champion.

Plus, ice sculptors in Fairbanks brave the cold for an annual competition.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Ava White in Nome

Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.