Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
The National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska's oil and gas lease sale breaks records, and Jessie Holmes repeats as Iditarod champion.
Plus, ice sculptors in Fairbanks brave the cold for an annual competition.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White in Nome
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.