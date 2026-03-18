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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:55 PM AKDT
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2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Jessie Holmes arrives at the 1,000-mile race's finish line in Nome the evening of Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
Gabby Hiestand Selgado
/
KYUK
2026 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Jessie Holmes arrives at the 1,000-mile race's finish line in Nome the evening of Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska's oil and gas lease sale breaks records, and Jessie Holmes repeats as Iditarod champion.

Plus, ice sculptors in Fairbanks brave the cold for an annual competition.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White in Nome
Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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