Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Lisa Murkowski votes against advancing a Trump-backed voter ID law, and state lawmakers consider a bill that would limit forever chemicals in drinking water.
Plus, Sitkans go all-in on a naming competition for the local science center's new resident octopus.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White in Nome
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Katherine Rose and Ryan Cotter in Sitka
and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.