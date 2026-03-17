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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:47 PM AKDT
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moonrise over Capitol, with dome to the left and purple sky.
Moonrise over the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 18, 2021. (Brett Davis)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski votes against advancing a Trump-backed voter ID law, and state lawmakers consider a bill that would limit forever chemicals in drinking water.

Plus, Sitkans go all-in on a naming competition for the local science center's new resident octopus.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White in Nome
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Katherine Rose and Ryan Cotter in Sitka
and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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