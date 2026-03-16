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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 16, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:59 PM AKDT
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the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol in April 2023. (Riley Board/KDLL)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers consider a bill that calls for more transparency in the latest version of the Alaska gasline project, and a change to work requirements could limit some veterans' access to federal food security programs.

Plus, basketball returns to Kaktovik's home court after a years-long hiatus.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau,
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,
Evan Erickson in Bethel,
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska,
Ava White and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
and Alena Naiden in Kaktovik.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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