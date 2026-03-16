Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers consider a bill that calls for more transparency in the latest version of the Alaska gasline project, and a change to work requirements could limit some veterans' access to federal food security programs.

Plus, basketball returns to Kaktovik's home court after a years-long hiatus.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau,

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,

Evan Erickson in Bethel,

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska,

Ava White and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,

and Alena Naiden in Kaktovik.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and production by Kirsten Dobroth.