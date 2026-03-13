Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Uncertainty over oil prices delays budget decisions in the Alaska House, and an Anchorage school is slated for closure, but parents are pushing back after a hasty timeline.

Plus, young filmmakers from across the state share stories about climate change.

Reports tonight from:

Zachariah Hughes in Ruby

Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.