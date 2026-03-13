Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 13, 2026
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Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Uncertainty over oil prices delays budget decisions in the Alaska House, and an Anchorage school is slated for closure, but parents are pushing back after a hasty timeline.
Plus, young filmmakers from across the state share stories about climate change.
Reports tonight from:
Zachariah Hughes in Ruby
Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Samantha Watson in Bethel.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.