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Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 13, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM AKDT
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House Republicans strategize ahead of a vote on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
House Republicans strategize ahead of a vote on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Uncertainty over oil prices delays budget decisions in the Alaska House, and an Anchorage school is slated for closure, but parents are pushing back after a hasty timeline.

Plus, young filmmakers from across the state share stories about climate change.

Reports tonight from:

Zachariah Hughes in Ruby
Eric Stone, Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
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