Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 30, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:17 PM AKST
Teshekpuk Caribou Herd animals graze in June of 2014 in the northeastern part of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. The land around Teshekpuk Lake is considered key habitat for the herd, and a new right-of-way agreement gives Nuiqsut residents the authority to prevent development there.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The State House passes legislation to tighten residency requirements for hunting and fishing licenses, and leaders from the North Slope village of Nuiqsut sue the federal government over changes to the Willow project. Plus, the last musher to finish the Kuskokwim 300 reflects on his rookie race.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Theo Greenly in Portland
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
and Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
