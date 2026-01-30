Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 30, 2026
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
The State House passes legislation to tighten residency requirements for hunting and fishing licenses, and leaders from the North Slope village of Nuiqsut sue the federal government over changes to the Willow project. Plus, the last musher to finish the Kuskokwim 300 reflects on his rookie race.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Theo Greenly in Portland
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
and Samantha Watson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.