Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The U.S. Interior Secretary encourages oil and gas development at stop in Anchorage, and the Alaska House extends Typhoon Halong disaster assistance after a contentious vote.
Plus, Girdwood students race through books as part of an Iditaread challenge.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
and Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.