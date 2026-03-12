Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 12, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:05 PM AKDT
Alena Naiden
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The U.S. Interior Secretary encourages oil and gas development at stop in Anchorage, and the Alaska House extends Typhoon Halong disaster assistance after a contentious vote.

Plus, Girdwood students race through books as part of an Iditaread challenge.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
and Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
