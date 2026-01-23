Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 23, 2026

By Madilyn Rose,
Kirsten Dobroth
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:52 PM AKST
Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers his final State of the State speech at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Jan. 22, 2026.
Eric Stone
Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers his final State of the State speech at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Jan. 22, 2026.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The governor makes his pitch to lawmakers in his final State of the State address. Senator Lisa Murkowski warns of repercussions from President Trump's Greenland threats. Eight Alaska nordic skiers are heading to the Olympics in Italy next month, including Gus Schumacher.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Hannah Flor in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Kirsten Dobroth and Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk.
Reach Kirsten at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
