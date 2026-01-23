Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

The governor makes his pitch to lawmakers in his final State of the State address. Senator Lisa Murkowski warns of repercussions from President Trump's Greenland threats. Eight Alaska nordic skiers are heading to the Olympics in Italy next month, including Gus Schumacher.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Hannah Flor in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Kirsten Dobroth and Madilyn Rose.