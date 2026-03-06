Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 6, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:05 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
two dogs: one looking ahead and one looking back
Musher Yuka Honda's dogs excitedly wait to run again after recovering from a notoriously tight turn on the 11-mile Anchorage ceremonial start to the Iditarod race. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Rookies and veteran mushers alike are looking forward to the Iditarod starting this weekend, and the new price tag for a controversial gondola at Juneau's ski area is much higher than expected.

Plus, a new photo exhibit explores grief and the concept of home after Typhoon Halong.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Margaret Sutherland in Nome
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Kirsten Dobroth
Latest Episodes