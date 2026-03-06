Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Rookies and veteran mushers alike are looking forward to the Iditarod starting this weekend, and the new price tag for a controversial gondola at Juneau's ski area is much higher than expected.

Plus, a new photo exhibit explores grief and the concept of home after Typhoon Halong.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Margaret Sutherland in Nome

and Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

