Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The federal government's top environmental regulator defends rollbacks on forever chemicals at a stop in Fairbanks, and Anchorage officials are struggling to deal with animals seized in a neglect case.
Plus, turning pent-up puppy energy into the fast-moving winter sport of skijoring.
Reports tonight from:
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.