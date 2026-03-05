Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 5, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 5, 2026 at 5:48 PM AKST
Fifty one male bunnies have been living in a converted classroom at Anchorage's Animal Care and Control after the city seized 150 rabbits, roosters, hens, cats and fish in an animal neglect case. Feb 23, 2026

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government's top environmental regulator defends rollbacks on forever chemicals at a stop in Fairbanks, and Anchorage officials are struggling to deal with animals seized in a neglect case.

Plus, turning pent-up puppy energy into the fast-moving winter sport of skijoring.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
