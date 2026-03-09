Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 9, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:51 PM AKDT
Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers consider making civics a requirement for high schoolers in Alaska, and 37 sled dog teams are now mushing the 1,000-mile trail to Nome.

Plus, this year's Arctic Winter Games kickoff in Whitehorse, Canada.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Portland
Ava White, Ben Townsend, Margaret Sutherland and Rhonda McBride in
Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
and Avery Ellfeldt in Haines.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Alaska News Nightly
