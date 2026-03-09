Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

State lawmakers consider making civics a requirement for high schoolers in Alaska, and 37 sled dog teams are now mushing the 1,000-mile trail to Nome.

Plus, this year's Arctic Winter Games kickoff in Whitehorse, Canada.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Theo Greenly in Portland

Ava White, Ben Townsend, Margaret Sutherland and Rhonda McBride in

Anchorage

Hope McKenney in Sitka

and Avery Ellfeldt in Haines.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.