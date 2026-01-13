Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
President Trump is angry with Senator Lisa Murkowski, this time over efforts to limit his use of the military in Venezuela. Plus, despite the recent cold snap in Southcentral, Enstar says natural gas supplies are stable. And, scientists are strapping cameras to Arctic Grizzlies to better understand the bears' habits.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone, Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ava White in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Ben Townsend in Nome
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.