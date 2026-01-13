Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:46 PM AKST
The Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska facility
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
The Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska facility.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

President Trump is angry with Senator Lisa Murkowski, this time over efforts to limit his use of the military in Venezuela. Plus, despite the recent cold snap in Southcentral, Enstar says natural gas supplies are stable. And, scientists are strapping cameras to Arctic Grizzlies to better understand the bears' habits.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone, Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ava White in Anchorage
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Ben Townsend in Nome
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
