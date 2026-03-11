Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

By Kirsten Dobroth
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM AKDT
the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol (Riley Board/KDLL)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Senate moves forward a high profile budget bill, and environmental groups sue the federal government over its plan for two million acres in the Interior.

Plus, Sitka gets special recognition for being a culinary hot spot.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ava White in McGrath
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.

Kirsten Dobroth
Kirsten Dobroth is the managing editor of the Alaska Desk. Reach her at kdobroth@alaskapublic.org.
