Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
The Alaska Senate moves forward a high profile budget bill, and environmental groups sue the federal government over its plan for two million acres in the Interior.
Plus, Sitka gets special recognition for being a culinary hot spot.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ava White in McGrath
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.