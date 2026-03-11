Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Senate moves forward a high profile budget bill, and environmental groups sue the federal government over its plan for two million acres in the Interior.

Plus, Sitka gets special recognition for being a culinary hot spot.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Rachel Cassandra and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Ava White in McGrath

and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and production by Kirsten Dobroth.