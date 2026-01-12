Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 12, 2026
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
After months of speculation, Mary Peltola announces she's running for US Senate. Plus, Anchorage's mayor is sidelining her sales tax proposal to focus on school funding. And, why pollock processors in Alaska are relying less and less on foreign labor.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Simon Lopez in Homer
and Evan Erickson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.