Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 12, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:48 PM AKST
Mary Peltola on election night in November 2022.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

After months of speculation, Mary Peltola announces she's running for US Senate. Plus, Anchorage's mayor is sidelining her sales tax proposal to focus on school funding. And, why pollock processors in Alaska are relying less and less on foreign labor.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Simon Lopez in Homer
and Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
