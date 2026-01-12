Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

After months of speculation, Mary Peltola announces she's running for US Senate. Plus, Anchorage's mayor is sidelining her sales tax proposal to focus on school funding. And, why pollock processors in Alaska are relying less and less on foreign labor.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Simon Lopez in Homer

and Evan Erickson in Bethel

