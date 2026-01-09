Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 9, 2026
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Evacuations in Juneau as more intense weather threatens swaths of the city with avalanches. Plus, a look at what bills lawmakers are proposing for the upcoming legislative session. And, why the mayor of Busan, South Korea, was in Nome this week.
Reports tonight from:
Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Rhonda McBride and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.