Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 9, 2026

By Madilyn Rose
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:43 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
A slide coming off Mt. Juneau down Chop Gully above the flume in the Basin Road area on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.
Mikko Wilson
/
KTOO
A slide coming off Mt. Juneau down Chop Gully above the flume in the Basin Road area on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Evacuations in Juneau as more intense weather threatens swaths of the city with avalanches. Plus, a look at what bills lawmakers are proposing for the upcoming legislative session. And, why the mayor of Busan, South Korea, was in Nome this week.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Rhonda McBride and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes