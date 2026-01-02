Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Anchorage homeless service providers prepare for a frigid cold snap. Also, Alaska sees a spike in hospitalizations from the flu. And a weekly gathering brings drum and dance to the Alaska Native Medical Center.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Ava White, Hannah Flor, Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Hope McKenney in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Casey Grove.