Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 2, 2026

By Casey Grove
Published January 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM AKST
Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Anchorage homeless service providers prepare for a frigid cold snap. Also, Alaska sees a spike in hospitalizations from the flu. And a weekly gathering brings drum and dance to the Alaska Native Medical Center.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Ava White, Hannah Flor, Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hope McKenney in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Casey Grove.

