Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 15, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:51 PM AKST
Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A new report highlights concerns about the finances and market behind the proposed Alaska gasline. Plus, could a diesel-electric hybrid fishing boat push the industry to go green? And, new website aims to document the history of a Catholic boarding school in Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson in Bethel,
Clarise Larson in Juneau,
Melinda Munson in Skagway,
Hope McKenney in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Crystal Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
