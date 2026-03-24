Mikayla Finnerty

Mikayla FinnertyDigital Producer/Reporter
Mikayla is a Digital Producer and Reporter for Alaska Public Media. She manages content on our website and curates daily, monthly and weekly newsletters.
She began working at Alaska Public Media March 2026. She is originally from Washington State, graduating from Washington State University with a bachelors in multimedia journalism.
In her free time Mikayla enjoys baking, reading and trying new hobbies.
Reach Mikayla at mfinnerty@alaskapublic.org.
-
The full port modernization is estimated to cost about $2.7 billion and represents the largest-ever capital project in Anchorage since it became a municipality.