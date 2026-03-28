War and ICE: Anchorage No Kings protesters are fed up

Anchorage joined thousands of communities nationwide for the third No Kings rally, condemning Trump administration actions, from controversial immigration tactics to initiating war with Iran.

Sad, angry and fed up people packed Town Square Park on Saturday afternoon to hear protest speeches and live music. They came with handmade signs, waving them or sticking them into the mounds of snow surrounding the park.

Independent gubernatorial candidate Meda DeWitt started the event with a land acknowledgement. Anchorage First Presbyterian Rev. Matt Schultz, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House, gave the invocation.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Lynn Willis and his wife Louise participated in the No Kings rally at Anchorage Town Square Park on March 28, 2026.

Lynn Willis, a veteran from Eagle River, said President Donald Trump’s war in Iran is what disappoints him the most.

“I was a veteran. I went to Vietnam and I've seen what asymmetrical warfare looks like. That's what we're fighting right now. And him and [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth don't get it. I'm glad we haven't had a mass casualty event. But I'm afraid,” Willis said.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Demonstrators gathered in Town Square Park in downtown Anchorage for the third No Kings rally Saturday, March 28.

After the speeches and live music, the protesters marched to Delaney Park Strip, and arranged themselves for an aerial drone photo into a giant message: “ICE OUT.”

Denny Wells / Stand Up Alaska Anchorage residents came together during the No Kings rally to spell "Ice out" in formation for a drone shot at Delaney Park Strip on March 28, 2026.

Joel Potter, an academic who identifies as independent, held a hand-painted sign that said “Christians against Christian nationalism .” He said the Trump administration is attacking the pillars of civil society that keep power accountable.

“They're targeting the weakest, the most vulnerable and as a Christian, I'm charged with loving my neighbor and, ‘my neighbor’ being those who are unlike me and those who are in need and vulnerable — the poor, the alien, the disenfranchised,” Potter said.

Amid the grievances, there was also hope.

Kayla Alvarado from Anchorage said she’s bisexual and Latina, so the administration's actions against immigrants, queer and transgender people are a big problem for her.

“Any amount of white supremacist, fascist decision-making that's been going on in this country is very much an issue for me,” Alvarado said. “I'm a woman. I don't want to have kids. I don't necessarily want to get married. So all of that, all the pushing for the trad wife bulls— and forced-birth anti-abortion, all of that is definitely something I want to stop.”

For her, showing up to protests and being surrounded by others who feel similarly is validating. And she encourages even people feeling scared and helpless to demonstrate.

“We still have to go out and try to do something about it,” Alvarado said. “There are actually people that have these opinions. You're not alone. We can show the government that there are enough of us that are against their decisions, and I think that's really important.”

About 20 other communities across Alaska planned similar demonstrations.

Juneau organizers said on Saturday about 1,500 people showed up to protest in Overstreet Park.

In Ketchikan, KRBD reported roughly 200 people demonstrated near the Ketchikan Federal Building.

Stand Up Alaska, Action Alaska and Alaska March On organized the Anchorage event, in coordination with national progressive organizations including Indivisible and the 50501 Movement.