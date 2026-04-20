Rural Alaska students can now apply for weekly summer meal boxes

The application period for a summer food assistance program serving students in rural Alaska is now open.

Some students rely on free or discounted meals from their school districts during the school year. But there’s a pause in summer, when school is not in session. That’s where the Meals To You program comes in.

Qualifying families receive weekly food boxes delivered to their homes or local post offices, said Gillian McPherson, child nutrition manager at the Food Bank of Alaska, which oversees the program.

For smaller communities who might not have dedicated food banks or community centers, the program fills a need in food access, McPherson said.

“Unfortunately, in smaller communities, those types of facilities do not exist,” she said. “The program is able to reach those children in the communities that have 12 people, no buildings or people away at fish camp. So this program bridges that gap.”

Last summer, the program delivered more than 1 million meals to nearly 9,000 kids, according to the food bank.

Each meal box contains 10 meals: five breakfasts and five lunches. Common items include shelf-stable milk, canned protein and whole grains.

There are three requirements to qualify for the Meals To You program:

At least one child in the household must be enrolled in a participating school district.

Children must qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, attend a Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, school or complete an income eligibility form.

Households must be in a USDA-designated rural area of Alaska during the summer.