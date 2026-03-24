Anchorage goes ‘Beyond the Beige’ with new downtown art installation

A construction site in downtown Anchorage got a splash of color recently thanks to the city's “Beyond the Beige” initiative.

Officials unveiled the first of 25 art panels Thursday along fencing around a construction site for a redevelopment known as Block 41, near Fourth Avenue and G Street.

The installation is part of a broader city beautification effort called “Beyond the Beige,” a reference to a bland color some say is too prevalent in Anchorage. It’s aimed at bringing color and vibrancy to public spaces.

In partnership with the Anchorage Community Development Authority, the city awarded a total of $100,000 to five projects in 2025.

Cabin Fever Fabric, Fiber and Gifts founder Jana Hayenga pitched the outdoor installation unveiled Thursday and received a $10,000 grant to make it a reality.

Ivy Spohnholz, a former Democratic state representative, is the current owner of Cabin Fever. She took over the project after purchasing the shop in 2025.

‘“I think it was clear that the construction, while the end is going to be really exciting, the messy middle when construction is taking place can be kind of disruptive to local businesses,” Spohnholz said. “Jana’s idea was to turn it into an outdoor art gallery displaying amazing Alaskan art.”

Block 41 is a roughly $200 million mixed-use tower that will feature retail space, housing and a new parking garage. Construction began in 2022.

The outdoor gallery will feature more than 25 panels when completed and will remain on display until construction is finished in early 2027, Spohnholz said.

Artist AnnMarie Henderson, with Studio Gallery across the street, said she’s excited to see art featured outside in downtown Anchorage.

"It's just a net positive for everyone,” Henderson said. “It's a net positive for me as an artist, and just for the casual walkerby on G Street. I think it's really awesome to see these things come to fruition and be real.”

Each artist’s works will be available for purchase in shops near Block 41.