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Anchorage offering free bike helmets for kids

Alaska Public Media | By Mikayla Finnerty
Published April 21, 2026 at 3:48 PM AKDT
firefighter puts helmet on little girls head
Anchorage Fire Department
A program offering free bike helmets to children and teens in Anchorage is underway for the 2026 summer biking season.

Bike season is back, and so is a free way to protect Anchorage kids from head injuries.

The Anchorage Fire Department is giving away bike helmets to children and teens through a decades-long partnership with Safe Kids Alaska and Providence Alaska that is intended to help prevent serious head injuries.

Research shows a properly fitted bike helmet can reduce the risk of head injury by at least 45%.

The Anchorage program aims to provide helmets for those who would not otherwise be able to get one, fire department safety officer Jason Dolph said.

“Every ride, every time, every age, wear a bike helmet,” Dolph said. “We're doing this because our mission with the Anchorage Fire Department is to serve the community before, during and after an emergency incident.”

Kids can visit their neighborhood fire station to receive a helmet. Children must attend in-person to ensure the helmet is properly fitted.

And, for everyone else, it’s time to check helmets for wear and tear and upgrade if needed, Dolph said.

Helmets are available at 13 stations throughout the city, including Eagle River. They are available while supplies last.

For more information on bike safety, visit the Safe Kids website.
Anchorage
Mikayla Finnerty
Mikayla Finnerty manages our social media and website content in addition to reporting. Reach Mikayla at mfinnerty@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Mikayla Finnerty