The Alaska Long Trail | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska is home to some amazing trails, but one thing it doesn’t have is a long trail of its own. This week on Outdoor Explorer we dive into the Alaska Long Trail, a trail that would connect Seward and Fairbanks via a multi user trail system. We also talk about the potential for this trail to be designated as a National Scenic Trail as well as get some trail updates about the Iditarod Historic National Trail Southern Trek, which is currently the most complete section of the Alaska Long Trail.

Mariyam Medovaya, Alaska Long Trail Project Coordinator

Will Brennan, Trail Program Manager, US Forest Service

Alaska Trails: Alaska Long Trail

Bureau of Land Management: Alaska Long Trail