The Alaska Long Trail | Outdoor Explorer

Martha Rosenstein
March 7, 2024

Alaska is home to some amazing trails, but one thing it doesn’t have is a long trail of its own. This week on Outdoor Explorer we dive into the Alaska Long Trail, a trail that would connect Seward and Fairbanks via a multi user trail system. We also talk about the potential for this trail to be designated as a National Scenic Trail as well as get some trail updates about the Iditarod Historic National Trail Southern Trek, which is currently the most complete section of the Alaska Long Trail.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUESTS:
Mariyam Medovaya, Alaska Long Trail Project Coordinator
Will Brennan, Trail Program Manager, US Forest Service

LINKS:
Alaska Trails: Alaska Long Trail
Bureau of Land Management: Alaska Long Trail

Martha Rosenstein
Martha Rosenstein was born and raised in Alaska. She tried to escape Alaska by going to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she got an undergraduate degree in anthropology, but returned to Alaska to attend nursing school at the University of Alaska Anchorage. After a medical mission trip to Burkina Faso, West Africa, she decided to go on to get her master’s in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. Martha currently practices as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Luminary Integrated Health as well as running her own website and hosting her own podcast both of which are focused on holistic health for active people.
